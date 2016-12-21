City and County Officials Show Fowler Students Importance of Geopsatial Technology

By Staff

Representatives from the Syracuse Metropolitan Transportation Council, and the Onondaga County Department of Emergency Communications, gave presentations to Geospatial Technology students at PSLA at Fowler, in celebration of “National GIS Day,” recently.

According to officials, the students learned how each organization uses geospatial technology in both city planning, and emergency communications, respectively.

In addition, the presentations were intended to expand students’ thinking, and to provide them with a better understanding of how geospatial technology can be applied in different ways, Geospatial Intelligence teacher Jessica Teifke stated.

“It is really great for students to see real-world examples of GIS that affect them every day, right here in their own community,” she said. “It was also beneficial for them to hear that there is a great demand for geospatial experts, and that many career opportunities exist not only nationally, but locally as well. Geospatial technology is relevant to almost everything in our world.”

According to officials, the students learned how the mapping of suggested routes for bicycle lanes; the analysis of Centro bus routes; and the coordination of public safety resources to save lives all relate to geospatial technology.

