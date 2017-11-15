City Announces Annual “Share Your Story” Home for the Holidays Challenge

By Staff –

Mayor Stephanie Miner has announced the “Share Your Story” challenge, as part of the city’s annual Home for the Holidays celebration.

Three Syracuse students who share a holiday story will join Mayor Miner on stage to light the Clinton Square tree Friday, Nov. 24, at 6:30 p.m., city officials said. This will mark the eighth year of the contest.

“This is a great opportunity to engage students in reading during the holiday season,” Mayor Miner stated. “This contest showcases creativity from students and I encourage all school students to submit an entry.”

The city has asked students to name their favorite holiday story or book, and share their personal connection to it through their writing or drawing of a favorite scene in the tale. Applicants may submit their entries electronically to mayor@syrgov.net, or mail to:

Mayor Stephanie Miner

Office of the Mayor-Suite 203

233 East Washington St.

Syracuse, New York 13202

The city must receive all entries by 5 p.m., Friday, Nov. 17; winners will be notified Monday, Nov. 20, by 5 p.m.

Students must also be Syracuse residents, and all entries should include the student’s name, grade, name of the student’s school, name of their parent/guardian, and their telephone number, the city said.

