City Announces Free Skating Wednesdays at Clinton Square

By Staff

The City’s Department of Parks, Recreation, and Youth Programs has announced free skating Wednesdays will return to Clinton Square, beginning Jan. 3.

Free skating will take place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesdays; however, skate rental rates will still apply.

“We are pleased to once again return this fun, healthy opportunity to the Clinton Square Ice Rink on Wednesday nights, thanks to the generous support of Excellus BlueCross BlueShield,” Parks Commissioner Lazarus Sims stated. “Ice skating is a great activity for families to enjoy, and I welcome everyone from around Central New York to Clinton Square on Wednesday nights.”

“Excellus BlueCross BlueShield is pleased to partner with the city of Syracuse to help fund free skating in Clinton Square this winter,” Jim Reed, regional president of Excellus BlueCross BlueShield, added. “Free ice skating in downtown Syracuse will give thousands of people an opportunity to get more physical activity, and increase their ability to stay healthy during the winter months.”

Free skating Wednesdays will last through mid-March, when the skating season ends.

