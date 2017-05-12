City Announces Latest Class of Firefighters’ Graduation

By Staff –
The latest class of firefighters from the Syracuse Fire Department Training Academy graduated on Friday, May 12.
The city held a ceremony in recognition of the 28 graduates at the Public Service Leadership Academy at Fowler High School.
“These new firefighters are dedicated public servants who will fill the ranks of our Fire Department with pride and help keep our city safe,” Mayor Stephanie Miner stated. “I thank them for their commitment and welcome these brave men and women to this new challenge.”
This will be the fourth class of firefighters hired during Mayor Miner’s administration. In accordance with a new union contract, each of these firefighters will be required to live in the city of Syracuse for five years.
The graduates’ names are as follows:
- Jeffrey Bowersox
- Robert Brant
- Antony Callisto
- Joshua Cook
- Michael Corp
- Luke Evans
- Tevin Harris
- Kevin Kammer
- Kerry King
- Christope Mark
- Conor Nolan
- Leo Rogers
- Jonathan Rotariu
- Ryan Russell
- Brian Schreiner
- John Sims III
- Brittany Smith
- Hodges Sneed
- John Suits
- Bret Whaley
- Bernard Bullock
- Kevin Delong
- Joseph Fabian
- Tommy Gunn, Jr.
- Jajuan McIntyre
- Matthew Petrick
- William Sanborn
- Katelyn Schroeder