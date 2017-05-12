City Announces Latest Class of Firefighters’ Graduation

By Staff –

The latest class of firefighters from the Syracuse Fire Department Training Academy graduated on Friday, May 12.

The city held a ceremony in recognition of the 28 graduates at the Public Service Leadership Academy at Fowler High School.

“These new firefighters are dedicated public servants who will fill the ranks of our Fire Department with pride and help keep our city safe,” Mayor Stephanie Miner stated. “I thank them for their commitment and welcome these brave men and women to this new challenge.”

This will be the fourth class of firefighters hired during Mayor Miner’s administration. In accordance with a new union contract, each of these firefighters will be required to live in the city of Syracuse for five years.

The graduates’ names are as follows:

Jeffrey Bowersox

Robert Brant

Antony Callisto

Joshua Cook

Michael Corp

Luke Evans

Tevin Harris

Kevin Kammer

Kerry King

Christope Mark

Conor Nolan

Leo Rogers

Jonathan Rotariu

Ryan Russell

Brian Schreiner

John Sims III

Brittany Smith

Hodges Sneed

John Suits

Bret Whaley

Bernard Bullock

Kevin Delong

Joseph Fabian

Tommy Gunn, Jr.

Jajuan McIntyre

Matthew Petrick

William Sanborn

Katelyn Schroeder

