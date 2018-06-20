City Celebrates World Refugee Day

By Staff –

Mayor Ben Walsh, members of Common Council, and representatives from groups including the New Americans Forum, Catholic Charities, Interfaith Works, Northside Learning Center, and the Syracuse NAACP celebrated “World Refugee Day” on the steps of City Hall recently.

“World Refugee Day is a day to commemorate the strength, courage and perseverance of the 68.5 million forcibly displaced people,” Mayor Walsh said during a flag-raising ceremony.

The New Americans Forum will also celebrate World Refugee Day at Schiller Park, from 12 p.m. to 5.pm., on Saturday, June 23.

Visit https://www.facebook.com/World-Refugee-Day-in-Syracuse-194135770621964/ for additional information regarding the event.

