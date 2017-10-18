City Commissions Study to Identify Business Opportunities Along South Ave.

By Staff –

Mayor Stephanie Miner has announced the city will conduct a market study to identify opportunities for business development along South Ave.

The Syracuse Industrial Development Agency (SIDA) board of directors recently voted to award a $75,000 contract to Camion Associates to conduct the study.

“This study is in keeping with my administration’s commitment to using data to drive our decisions,” Mayor Miner stated. “With more information, we can make informed decisions about policy and how best to use our resources. Through this study, we can make strategic investments along the South Avenue corridor that expand opportunities, engage entrepreneurs that will result in job creation.”

According to Miner, the goals of the study are to compile a site inventory, and to develop an action plan for the South Avenue corridor; recommend three sites with development potential; perform a market analysis for the corridor; and host three rounds of public participation.

Specifically, the study seeks to address the South Avenue corridor between West Onondaga Street to Valley Drive/Glenwood, the mayor said.

In addition, “SIDA is pleased to offer its resources in support of this important study,” SIDA Chair William Ryan added. “Working with our partners in the neighborhood and across the administration, we hope to grow business opportunities in this neighborhood. I look forward to seeing the results of the study and putting its ideas into action.”

