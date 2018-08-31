City Issues Updates to Euclid Avenue Reconstruction Project

Syracuse city officials say the Euclid Avenue reconstruction project is nearing completion.

Improvements include a complete resurfacing of Euclid Avenue between Comstock Avenue and Westcott Street. The reconstructed Euclid Avenue features:

* dedicated high-visibility bike lanes

* travel lane re-striping

* accessible corner evaluation

* new signage

The road reconstruction was completed in coordination with ongoing sewer lining work in the area. Engineers were able to retain more than 70 parking spaces along the corridor. Year-round parking changes include allowable parking on the southern curb line, with restrictions, and improved parking signage.

City officials say the road reconstruction has not impacted traffic flow and will not affect Centro bus stops. A separate project will replace the traffic signal at the intersection of Lancaster Street and Euclid Avenue with an all-way stop.

More Bike Lanes

Officials notes that the Euclid Avenue project complements the upcoming Waverly and Comstock Avenue project scheduled for 2018-19, which will create a safe, multi-modal network for residents and visitors to the University Area.

Planned improvements include resurfacing, matching and connecting bike lanes, and constructing accessible corners and crossings. The Euclid Avenue project and Waverly and Comstock Avenue project will connect existing bike lanes and create six miles of continuous bike facilities, stretching from the eastside to downtown.

The Transit Task Force of Adapt CNY, SUNY ESF’s Bike Safety Committee, the Southeast University Neighborhood Association, Bike CNY, the Ed Smith Parent Teacher Organization, and Slow Roll Syracuse formally endorsed and expressed support for the bike lanes in June 2018, citing extremely dangerous conditions for cyclists and others, created by motor vehicle parking and the evening alternate-side parking turnover. These local bike groups plan to kick-off the improved reconstruction at a later date.

Consulting firm, Bergmann Associates, worked with the city to evaluate the Euclid Avenue corridor, collecting data on travel modes, parking, and safety issues. City representatives say the data was used to create several design alternatives for the corridor, which were presented in 2017 at a public meeting held at Edward Smith Elementary School. Based on public input, a final design was selected to provide significant improvements in safety and convenience for all users traveling along this portion of Euclid Avenue.

The project was made possible with funding from the Consolidated Local Street and Highway Improvement Program (CHIPS), secured by Assemblywoman Pamela Hunter.