City Management Analyst Announces Bid for Common Council

By Staff

City management analyst Kyle Madden has formally announced his bid for Syracuse Common Councilor-at-large.

Madden will seek to earn the endorsement of the Onondaga County Democratic Committee in May, for one of two vacant seats.

He will run against Tim Rudd, and 4th District Common Councilor Khalid Bey for the seats, and the general election will be held Nov. 7.

“I am looking forward to running for Councilor,” Madden said in a statement. “I hope to elevate the conversation here in Syracuse by engaging residents and stakeholders in a community dialogue on the pressing issues facing our city. We’ve got lots of work to do, and I’m ready to get started.”

Madden, 30, said he will be running on a platform of reducing poverty, cleaning up the city, and improving bikeability and walkability.

Originally from Henrietta, N.Y., near Rochester, he graduated from the University at Albany (SUNY) in 2009, with a Bachelor’s Degree in accounting. He is also currently a board member of the Greater Strathmore Neighborhood Association (GSNA), and a past board member of the Northeast Hawley Development Association (NEHDA).

This will be his first run for political office.

Click here to comment on this article on our Facebook page.