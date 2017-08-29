City of Houston Under Water as Hurricane Harvey Rivals Katrina, Black Houston Publisher Pleads: ‘Keep Praying’

By Hazel Trice Edney –

(TriceEdneyWire.com) – At publication deadline this week, more than 9,000 people – an overflow of evacuees – had packed into the Houston Convention Center fleeing the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey Residents on higher ground south of Houston had been urged to leave their homes immediately due to the breach of levees.

Even with a 49 inch record rainfall for the U. S., Texas forecasts predicted even more heavy rain for the remainder of this week as the Hurricane appeared to boomerang, hitting the city for a second time. More than 30,000 people were expected to seek shelter before it’s all over as residents of cities South of Houston heeded the warning to “Get out now” due to the broken levee.

