City of Syracuse and Cicero to Share Cost of Joint Grantwriting Services

By Staff –

Syracuse mayor Stephanie Miner and Cicero Town Supervisor Mark Venesky have signed a shared services agreement that will enable the two municipalities to jointly use grant writing services.

The agreement, which the mayor and supervisor signed during a press conference at city hall, will allow Cicero to employ grant writers from the city of Syracuse Bureau of Research.

The town will pay the city up to $6,000, including fringe benefit costs, and the agreement that will last one year, with the option for annual renewals.

“This agreement between the city of Syracuse and town of Cicero is a great example of the work local leaders have always done across New York: coming together to solve mutual challenges and develop solutions that work for our residents,” Mayor Miner said in a statement. “I am proud to work with Supervisor Venesky on this agreement between our communities. I know that, by working together, we can increase the federal, state, and private foundation resources available to both Syracuse and Cicero.”

The city’s grant writers are responsible for identifying and applying for funding opportunities available through the federal and state governments, as well as private foundations, the city said.

Click here to comment on this article on our Facebook page.