City Parks Department to offer “Wellness Wednesdays” in Clinton Square

The City of Syracuse Department of Parks, Recreation, and Youth Programs, in partnership with Metro Fitness, a downtown gym, will officially begin offering “Wellness Wednesdays” this week.

The program will run from June 14 through July 29, in Clinton Square Park.

The following three fitness classes will be presented in Clinton Square each Wednesday:

6:30 a.m., Sunrise Yoga, Participants have been invited to enjoy the sunrise over the city while practicing yoga. The class will last one hour and participants are encouraged to bring their own yoga mats.

12:15 p.m., HIIT Your Strength, Participants will combine the best of stretching and strength training in a high-intensity class targeting the whole body. The class will last 30 minutes.

5:30 p.m.,Urban Boot Camp, Participants will be able to build their endurance and develop strength through this program inspired by military training exercises. The class will last 45 minutes.

All classes are open to the public, free of charge, and do not require pre-registration.

