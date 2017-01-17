City Promotes 15 Officers in Syracuse Fire Department

By Staff
Mayor Stephanie Miner has promoted fifteen new officers within the Syracuse Fire Department, in a ceremony that took place in the Common Council Chambers of City Hall recently.
The city promoted four lieutenants, five captains, four district chiefs, and two deputy chiefs in the department.
“Strong leadership in the Fire Department inures to the benefit of all city residents, protecting our neighborhoods, and keeping our community safe,” Mayor Miner stated. “I thank these firefighters for dedicating their lives to our city, and I thank their families for sharing their loved ones with our Fire Department.”
The new officers have been named to the following positions:
Deputy Chief
Barry Lasky
Tom Clarke
District Chief
James Farewell
Colin Duffy
Jeffrey Kite
John Kane
Captain
Timothy Barclay
Leonard Danielewicz
Timothy Gleeson
Adam J. Smith
Zachary Smith
Lieutenant
Adam Clark
Adam H. Smith
Timothy Visser
Geoffrey Westby