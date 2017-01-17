City Promotes 15 Officers in Syracuse Fire Department

By Staff

Mayor Stephanie Miner has promoted fifteen new officers within the Syracuse Fire Department, in a ceremony that took place in the Common Council Chambers of City Hall recently.

The city promoted four lieutenants, five captains, four district chiefs, and two deputy chiefs in the department.

“Strong leadership in the Fire Department inures to the benefit of all city residents, protecting our neighborhoods, and keeping our community safe,” Mayor Miner stated. “I thank these firefighters for dedicating their lives to our city, and I thank their families for sharing their loved ones with our Fire Department.”

The new officers have been named to the following positions:

Deputy Chief

Barry Lasky

Tom Clarke

District Chief

James Farewell

Colin Duffy

Jeffrey Kite

John Kane

Captain

Timothy Barclay

Leonard Danielewicz

Timothy Gleeson

Adam J. Smith

Zachary Smith

Lieutenant

Adam Clark

Adam H. Smith

Timothy Visser

Geoffrey Westby

