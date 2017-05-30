City Promotes New Officers in Syracuse Fire Department

By Staff –

Mayor Stephanie Miner promoted the following eight new officers in the Syracuse Fire Department, during a ceremony Tuesday in the common council chambers at City Hall:

District Chief Nicholas Pagano

Captain John Hammond

Captain Gary Lighton

Lt. James Cervino

Lt. Scott Christopher

Lt. Joseph Fenell

Lt. Thomas Reidy

Lt. Erik Caster

“These firefighters are brave public servants who make a difference in our community every day,” Mayor Miner stated. “I thank them for their continued service to the people of the city of Syracuse.”

