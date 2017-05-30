City Promotes New Officers in Syracuse Fire Department

By Staff –
Mayor Stephanie Miner promoted the following eight new officers in the Syracuse Fire Department, during a ceremony Tuesday in the common council chambers at City Hall:
District Chief Nicholas Pagano
Captain John Hammond
Captain Gary Lighton
Lt. James Cervino
Lt. Scott Christopher
Lt. Joseph Fenell
Lt. Thomas Reidy
Lt. Erik Caster
“These firefighters are brave public servants who make a difference in our community every day,” Mayor Miner stated. “I thank them for their continued service to the people of the city of Syracuse.”