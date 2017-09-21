City Promotes Syracuse Fire Department Officers, Presents Service Awards

By Staff –
Mayor Stephanie Miner has promoted six new officers in the Syracuse Fire Department, and presented awards to firefighters for their service and valor in the line of duty.
The city held the ceremony in the auditorium at the Public Service Leadership Academy, 227 Magnolia St.
“These men and women are excellent examples of the hardworking public servants who do a challenging job and keep Syracusans safe every day,” Mayor Miner stated. “I thank them for their dedication, and the work they do to keep our community safe.”
The mayor has promoted a new district chief, two captains, and three lieutenants.
The city has also awarded those officers who’ve “acted with unique bravery in fires, on emergency medical calls, or during hazardous materials situations,” city officials stated.
A full list of the promoted officers and awardees is below.
Promotions
District Chief Richard Buck
Captain Raymond Duncanson
Captain Roberto Tangredi
Lieutenant John Bower
Lieutenant Leon Bush
Lieutenant Jacob Moulton
Fire
Truck 4
Team Citation: FF William Marshfield, Byron Griffin
Individual Citation: FF John Romanyk
Truck 5
FF Louis Edwards—Valor Award Medal
FF Matt Scialdone—Valor Award Medal
Lt. Mike Monds—Individual Citation
Rescue Company
FF Brian Stevens—Valor Award Medal
FF Jim Cervino—Valor Award Medal
Truck 2
Capt. James Farewell – The SFD Medal of Honor
FF John Chmielewski – Valor Award Medal
FF Thomas Sexton IV – Valor Award Medal
Engine 9
Lt. Casey Mack – Individual Citation
Rescue Company
FF Brian Stevens – The SFD Medal of Honor
FF Joseph DiFabio Jr. – The SFD Medal of Honor
FF James Cervino, FF Jason Campanella – Team Citation
Lt. Edward Lehmann III, FF Darryl Trapps – Team Citation
Engine 2
Unit Citation: Lt. Thomas Fabian Jr., FF Donald Lough Jr., FF John Burns III, FF Timeka Smart
Engine 9
Unit Citation: Lt. Robert Carfagno, FF Douglas Graham, FF Christian Jones, FF Thomas Howard
Engine 5
Unit Citation: Lt. Seth Shapess, FF James Herron, FF Jeffrey Satalin, FF Robert Griffiths
Truck 2
Unit Citation: Lt. Paul Schaap, FF Dennis Aguayo
Team Citation: FF William McGriff Jr., FF Christopher Walker
Engine 18
Lt. Jay Smithers – Valor Award Medal
FF Daniel Romeo – Valor Award Medal
Hazardous Materials Awards
Hazardous Materials Response Team (Engine Company 5 and Truck 3)
Unit Citation: Lt. Paul Schaap, Lt. Seth Shapess, FF James Herron, FF Richard Holmes, FF Frank Thompson Jr., FF Steven Tiss, FF Peter Macko, FF Thomas Rotella Jr.
EMS Awards
EMS Level 1 Award
Mini 3: Lt. Paul Haynes, FF Geoffrey Westby
EMS Level 1 Award
Mini 9: Lt Patrick Foody, FF Jeffrey Forss
Squad: Lt. Michael Kreuzer, FF Leon Bush, FF Jeffrey Dugan
EMS Level 1 Award
Rescue Company:Captain Richard Buck, FF Timothy Boland, FF Kevin Sienkiewicz, FF Joseph Skardinski, FF Patrick Doner, FF David Corbett Jr.
EMS Level 1 Award
Mini 1: Lt. Matthew Craner, FF Thomas Rotella Jr.
EMS Level 2 Award
Mini 2: Lt. Chris Haley, FF Donald Lough Jr.
Special Recognition Awards
Fire Chief’s Medal
The Fire Investigation Unit: Lt. Joseph Galloway, Lt. Brian Sheerin, FF Allen Williams, FF Joseph Fenell.
William Patchett Award
Lt. Brian Falise