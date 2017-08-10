Syracuse Receives $25,000 Grant to Conduct Community Outreach for Urban Forestry Program

By Staff –

Mayor Stephanie Miner and the Gifford Foundation have announced the city’s Urban Forest Master Plan recently received a $25,000 grant for its public engagement campaign.

The campaign has been designed to work toward protecting, maintaining and growing Syracuse’s urban forest for the future.

The Central New York Community Foundation, the Reller Family Fund, Karen & Michael Grimm and Michael Grimm Services, the Gifford Foundation and other donors will also provide an additional $25,000 in matching funds for the program, city officials stated.

“The city of Syracuse is proud to be partnering with the Gifford Foundation to increase the city’s urban forest canopy,” Mayor Stephanie Miner said. “Preserving and growing our urban forest is one way we can mitigate the pernicious effects of climate change, and leave a better community for the next generation. I encourage our residents to participate in this urban forest program, and learn more about the work we are doing.”

Syracuse has received the award through the Partners for Places matching grants program, which pairs city governments with philanthropic organizations that support sustainability projects promoting a healthy environment, strong economy, and well-being for all residents.

Syracuse was one of 15 U.S. cities to be selected for the grant, which is sponsored by Bloomberg Philanthropies.

“This grant leverages national funding to boost local dollars and impact,” Dirk Sonneborn, Gifford Foundation executive director, stated. “We are especially pleased that the process builds our relationship with the city’s sustainability office, emphasizes community engagement, and grows the capacity of the Onondaga Earth Corps and its crew.”

The city and the Gifford Foundation will be working with local nonprofit Onondaga Earth Corps (OEC), an organization focused on environmental leadership, as well as employment and service opportunities for youth, to design and implement the community outreach campaign.

During Miner’s administration, the city has placed an emphasis on improving Syracuse’s urban forest.

An arborist is included in all pre-development meetings, and an Urban Forest Master Plan was part of the work included in the city’s Sustainability Plan, an element of the Comprehensive Plan: 2040 proposed by the administration, and adopted by the Common Council.

