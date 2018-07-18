City Releases South Avenue Economic Development Feasibility Study

By Staff –

The city has released a seven-month study into the economic viability of the South Avenue Corridor, after leading a collaborative work group that included the Syracuse Industrial Development Agency (SIDA), Jubilee Homes of Syracuse Inc., Syracuse Community Connections Inc., Home HeadQuarters, Inc., and CenterState CEO, among others.

“Neighborhood revitalization is a priority for my administration, and for our city,” Mayor Ben Walsh stated. “Developing South Avenue with input from new and longtime residents is an important step toward ensuring that the community is engaged in revitalization efforts. Future developments will support existing businesses that reflect the spirit of South Avenue, while creating jobs, providing housing, and improving quality of life.”

According to Walsh, the study is a baseline assessment of demographics, commuting patterns, housing, and retail along 1.5 miles of the South Avenue corridor.

The study has also assessed land use, zoning, utilities, and transportation infrastructure.

As a result, the study’s findings, together with input from public engagement meetings, stakeholder interviews, and surveys conducted by the project consultants, have identified the following three goals, in an effort to guide revitalization for the South Ave. corridor:

“Neighborhood Development ,” and encouraging a mix of developments that will enhance community and support established businesses;

,” and encouraging a mix of developments that will enhance community and support established businesses; “Building Corridor Character” by enhancing streetscape elements along the South Ave. Corridor;

by enhancing streetscape elements along the South Ave. Corridor; and “Improving Quality of Life” by providing enhanced services and amenities to residents to ensure healthy and holistic living.

The city’s proposed streetscape enhancements currently include tree planting, coordinating Adopt-a-Block cleanups, crosswalk striping, trashcan installations, landscaping installations at Jubilee Park, and way finder signs in front of the park and Southwest Community Center, which officials said they hope to begin implementing as early as this summer.

“Our goal is to provide community stakeholders with information and recommendations to make smart development decisions, enhance residential opportunities, and attract new investment,” Nora Spillane, SIDA’s executive director and deputy commissioner of Neighborhood and Business Development, stated. “We’re excited to partner with other agencies to invigorate the corridor. We hope to replicate this process in the city’s other neighborhood corridors.”

The “South Avenue Corridor Economic Development Feasibility Study” began in November 2017, and SIDA selected Camoin Associates and Bergmann to lead the economic development study, focusing on South Ave. extending from West Onondaga St. to Glenwood Ave.

According to officials , the purpose of the study is to generate a renewed sense of place for South Ave., by attracting investment to the community, increasing economic activity, creating jobs, and determining needed services for this corridor.

Visit bit.ly/syrgov162report to view the city’s full report.

Click here to comment on this article on our Facebook page.