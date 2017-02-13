City Reminds Residents to Update Devices with Area’s New 10-Digit Numbers

By Staff

The city has announced residents’ auto-dialing devices, which include security, medical,and fire alarms, will need to have the appropriate area code added to all numbers, now that the region has added the new 680 area code.

The Central New York region has received the new area code in an effort to accommodate increased demand for new phone numbers, and calls will now require 10-digit dialing, rather than the traditional seven, city officials stated.

The new dialing requirements will not impact 911 calls, and residents can still dial 911 without inputting an area code. However, all “auto-dialer” alarm devices should be reprogrammed with the correct 10-digit number, the city said.

Examples of such devices include the following:

Fire Alarms

Medical alert devices

Security alarms

Fax machines

Dialup Internet modems

Speed dialers

Mobile phones

Call forwarding setting, and

Voicemail services

If an auto-dialed device does not have the appropriate 10-digit number available, the city said it could delay the response time of emergency services.

Click here to comment on this article on our Facebook page.