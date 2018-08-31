City Set to Demolish 4 Buildings Damaged in Fire

By Staff –

Four building damaged in a North Salina Street fire Wednesday have been condemned by the City of Syracuse and could be demolished in a few days.

The buildings—built between 1900 and 1930—are:

* 713-715 N. Salina St.

* 717 N. Salina St.

* 719 N. Salina St.

* 723-725 N. Salina St.

“These buildings pose an imminent danger in the aftermath of the fire,” said Ken Towsley, director of code enforcement for the city of Syracuse.

There has been extensive water damage on the buildings and on one of the buildings the roof was totally burned off.

“This is not a decision we make lightly,” said Mayor Ben Walsh. “It is a great loss to the history and the historic fabric of this city.”

At least one of the buildings had been renovated recently and another was under construction.

Addendum to this story: The city of Syracuse issued this update Friday

Demolition work will begin later today on the four North Salina Street properties that suffered extensive damage in the Wednesday fire. The four property owners exercised their right to retain their own contractor to complete the emergency demolition. All costs will be incurred by the property owners.

The work is beginning today with installation of protective fencing and removal of the building façades on North Salina Street. Salina Street may be closed for a period Friday during the façade removal. The work will be completed by Crisafulli Trucking under supervision of the City Department of Code Enforcement and the Syracuse Police and Fire Departments.