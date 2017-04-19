City to Celebrate Parks Department’s 100th Anniversary by Planting 100 Trees in City Parks

By Staff –

The City of Syracuse Department of Parks, Recreation, and Youth Programs will celebrate its 100th anniversary by planting 100 trees in city parks throughout 2017.

The Parks Department will kick off its effort by planting 13 trees in Thornden Park, Friday, April 21, and is seeking volunteers from the community to help.

“The Parks Department is eager to celebrate our anniversary by leaving an even greater parks system behind for the next generation, and generation after that,” Lazarus Sims, commissioner of parks, recreation, and youth programs, stated. “I encourage everyone who has been the beneficiary of our parks to volunteer this Friday.”

The tree planting will take place from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., and volunteers are asked to meet at the Thornden Park Field House, rain or shine, the city said.

In addition, volunteers should wear appropriate footwear, including sneakers or boots only, and dress for the weather.

This tree planting is a partnership of Cornell Cooperative Extension and the Onondaga Earth Corps.

Contact Cornell Cooperative Extension at (315) 424-9485, ext. 250, to register.

Use the hashtag #SYRParks100 to follow the department’s celebration on social media.

