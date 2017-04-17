City to Launch New Open-Data Policy

By Staff –

Mayor Stephanie Miner has announced the city of Syracuse will launch its first-ever open data policy, enabling residents to easily access public information about the work of city government.

Mayor Miner will enact the policy in May, which will be open for input from the community for two weeks, beginning April 17.

“Our open data policy is the latest step in our effort to innovate city government, using data-driven decision making to craft better public policy to deliver more efficient results for Syracuse residents and businesses,” Miner stated. “Anyone will be able to access the data we release to learn more about what their city is doing. For example, academics can use this data to develop solutions for creative solutions to urban challenges. Citizens will have a better frame of reference to engage their government. We are all very excited about the possibilities this policy brings.”

The city will find relevant data, and release it in accordance with the new policy, and applicable public records law, the mayor stated.

Visit http://bit.ly/2oz5Coq to review or comment on the policy. The city will be accepting comments from Monday, April 17 through Friday, April 28.

