City to Shut Down Marshall St. Parking Lot for Construction of SU’s New National Veterans Resource Complex

By Staff

The city has announced that the public parking lot at the corner of Marshall St. and S. Crouse Ave. will be replaced by the parking lot between First Niagara Bank and University College along E. Adams St., beginning January 2, 2017.

The city said it will make the change in order to make way for the construction of Syracuse University’s new National Veterans Resource Complex.

The university currently owns the The E. Adams St. lot, which the school said it will lease to the city and fit with parking pay stations.

Parking in the lot will be available at city rates Monday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and will observe city meter holidays.

Click here to comment on this article on our Facebook page.