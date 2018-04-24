City: Two Public Meetings Remain in Search for New Police Chief

By Staff –

Syracuse officials have announced two public meetings still remain for community members to offer input regarding the city’s search for a new police chief.

“The community is invited and encouraged to participate in this process by attending a public meeting or completing an online survey about the criteria for a new chief at https://goo.gl/forms/urV1YyhytSv4lmc92,”‘ the city said.

Each meeting will begin with an introduction and overview of the planned search process, followed by group sessions to complete surveys and provide input.

The sessions will end with a discussion of next steps in the process.

Meetings are held from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m, and the current schedule is as follows:

Wednesday, April 25, at Southwest Community Center, 401 South Ave.

and Monday, April 30, at CNY Philanthropy Center Ballroom, 431 E. Fayette St.

AccessCNY has hosted the events.

