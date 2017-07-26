City Unveils New Open Data Portal

By Staff –

The city has unveiled its new open data portal, “DataCuse.”

Users may access the portal through data.syrgov.net to download data, which includes information regarding individual property parcels in the city, road ratings, potholes, water main breaks, and requests made to CityLine, in various file formats.

The tool is part of the city’s recently-enacted open data policy, to make more data about city government operations open and accessible to the public.

The Sunlight Foundation and the Center for Government Excellence at Johns Hopkins University partnered with the city to help create the portal.

“Open data is the way forward in innovating city government, using data-driven decision making to craft better public policy to deliver more efficient results for Syracuse residents and businesses,” Mayor Stephanie Miner stated. “Using this portal, residents, academics, and agencies will be able to access and assess data about city operations, learning more or developing their own solutions to urban challenges. This portal, and our open data policy, will make government more accessible, transparent, and efficient for everyone.”

Mayor Miner announced the city’s new policy in April, which was followed by a two-week public comment period.

Users may continue to provide the city with feedback regarding the website, as well as submit any projects they’ve developed using the data, via the website.

The website will be updated with more data on other topics monthly.

Visit the website’s homepage to submit input and projects.

