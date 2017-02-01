CNY High School Students Compete In Poetry Out Loud National Recitation Contest at OCC

CENTRAL NEW YORK HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS COMPETE IN “POETRY OUT LOUD” NATIONAL RECITATION CONTEST AT OCC

WHEN: Tuesday, February 7, 6-8 p.m.

WHERE: Storer Auditorium, Onondaga Community College, 4585 West Seneca Turnpike, Syracuse 13215

VISUALS/INTERVIEW OPPORTUNITIES: Video/pictures of high school students performing and reciting poetry, interviews with students and event representatives.

WHAT: Poetry Out Loud is a national recitation competition that encourages the nation’s youth to learn about great poetry through performance and recitation. The goal of the program is to promote poetry in both the classroom and the community. The competition is open to students in grades 9 through 12. The following students will be competing at OCC as part of New York State’s Central Region final:

Zacqueline Baldwin, Corcoran High School

Joe Benedict, Skaneateles High School

Dillon Berrus, Lowville Academy

Hannah Ebner, Manlius Pebble Hill

Oliver Gebo, Lowville Academy

Signe Golash, Corcoran High School

Amelia Huba, Skaneateles High School

Lydia Kelly, Manlius Pebble Hill

Sofia Liaw, Jamesville-Dewitt High School

Rebecca Teitelbaum, Jamesville-Dewitt High School

Poetry Out Loud is free and open to the public.