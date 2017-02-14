Coast Guard’s First Black Female Helicopter Pilot Defies The Odds

By Rushawn Walters

(TriceEdneyWire.com) – Growing up poor and abandoned in Fayetteville, North Carolina, La’Shanda Holmes had no idea where her life would take her, certainly not to a career as a helicopter pilot for the U.S. Coast Guard and a position with NASA.

After losing her mother to suicide at age two, Holmes was adopted by her aunt who would later remarry to an abusive man. Due to turmoil within the household, Holmes was put into foster care, only to face more depression, loneliness, abuse and instability.

