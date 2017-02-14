Search
Wednesday 15 February 2017
From Information to Understanding

Coast Guard’s First Black Female Helicopter Pilot Defies The Odds

Feb 14, 2017

By Rushawn Walters

 

africanamericanfirst-lashandaholmes(TriceEdneyWire.com) – Growing up poor and abandoned in Fayetteville, North Carolina, La’Shanda Holmes had no idea where her life would take her, certainly not to a career as a helicopter pilot for the U.S. Coast Guard and a position with NASA.

After losing her mother to suicide at age two, Holmes was adopted by her aunt who would later remarry to an abusive man. Due to turmoil within the household, Holmes was put into foster care, only to face more depression, loneliness, abuse and instability.

Continue reading this article on our sister publication’s website.

