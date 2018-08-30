Communities across New York State calling on Governor Cuomo, all NY elected officials to “Rise for Climate, Jobs, and Justice”

By Staff –

Several communities across New York state are announcing plans for a series of coordinated events around September 8 calling on Governor Andrew Cuomo and all New York elected officials to Rise for Climate, Jobs, and Justice by (1) stopping dangerous fracked gas projects, (2) a just transition to 100 percent renewable energy; and (3) making corporate polluters pay.

Actions across the state will take place in conjunction with the September 6 Rise for Climate, Jobs, and Justice march in New York City, and in coordination with hundreds of events across the U.S. and around the world ahead of the Global Climate Action Summit.

Many of the New York groups represent grassroots leadership who brought about the 2014 ban on fracking in the state, and organized 2,000 New Yorkers marching together in Albany demanding an end to the ancillary infrastructure of fracking, and a swift and just move to 100% renewables in April of this year. These demands are echoed in the upcoming Rise actions. 55 people were arrested in April sitting-in at the door to Governor Cuomo’s chambers.

Highlights include:

* In Elmira, on September 8 community members will hold a Flotilla with activists in kayaks and canoes on the Chemung River in the morning, followed by a rally at noon calling on Governor Cuomo to move New York to 100% renewable energy, energy efficiency, and off of fossil fuels.

* In Buffalo, communities will have a rally in a public, but gentrified, historic waterfront to reclaim the people’s rights on the land. There will be activity tables and art installations, including maps of Buffalo’s most disadvantaged communities, performances by local artists, tabling by organizations tackling climate change/environmental racism related issues and just/equitable renewable energy agencies.

* In Albany, residents will rally on September 8 around the 3 demands prioritized across the state, underscoring the need to stop the Sheridan Hollow power plant proposal and divest New York’s state employee retirement fund from fossil fuels. Featured speakers include Judith Enck, former EPA Administrator (Region 2) and a Capital District environmental leader, and will feature art displays. Organizers will highlight the necessity to stop plans to build a fracked gas project to power the Capitol, and transition government buildings in an Albany environmental justice community to use renewable energy.

* On Long Island, local residents and statewide groups will hold a “Cuomo, Be a Climate Leader” rally on the Long Beach Boardwalk on Saturday, September 8 at 11:00 AM. The event will focus on local infrastructure projects like stopping the Caithness power plant and the proposal to place a fracked gas pipeline in the New York Harbor.

* In Newburgh, Clearwater and local organizations will host a Rise event on September 8, promoting climate solutions, fossil fuel divestment and Earth-saving actions. The informational meeting will feature actor Tim Guinee, Climate Reality Project leader, and a presentation on the proposed year-round, baseload, fracked-gas plant at Danskammer. Recent reports revealed Danskammer has deep financial ties to Trump and Wall Street.

* In Westchester County, faith leaders and activists will gather outside the Presbyterian Church of Mount Kisco on September 13th, where Governor Cuomo will cast his vote, demanding he halt the gas going to Indian Point, reject all fracking infrastructure, and move to 100% renewable energy by 2030.

* In Tompkins County, the “No Fracked Gas Cayuga” campaign will host a community forum and rally on September 8 around the proposed repowering of the Cayuga Power Plant, and a discussion of the local and climate impacts of the proposal to create concrete actions to engage and protect the Lansing community.

“Climate change is destroying our planet and our people now more than ever before, but the reality of this is nothing new to poor communities and communities of color — for too long a time, environmental racism has destroyed the lives of disadvantaged communities, succumbing us to an everlasting cycle of life degradation. It is time to rise for our people, our planet and our lives,” said Geo Hernández, PUSH Buffalo, Climate Justice Community Organizer.