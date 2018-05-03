Community Members Participate in Dr. Week’s Elementary School’s Mentoring Program

By Staff –

Members of the Syracuse Police Department; National Grid employees; and seniors from a Syracuse community center are just a few of the participants in Dr. Week’s Elementary School’s student mentoring program.

Every week, each mentor in the program visits with the same child in student-driven activity time, according to officials from the program.

Students can choose to draw, read, do crafts, or play games with their mentors.

“They like the break in the day to have some one-on-one attention and do something fun,” Community School Director Patty Sawmiller stated.

Mentors in the program have also said the experience is a good one.

“To me, this experience has been a ray of sunshine,” National Grid community coordinator Dr. Carlene Lacey stated. “To see the smiles on the children’s faces… they don’t know how much joy they’re imparting into our lives. They enjoy what they’re doing, but at the same time they are allowing us to build community, one relationship at a time.”

Dr. Week’s program is currently funded through the New York State Mentoring Program.

Visit http://www.syracusecityschools.com/drweeks for additional information regarding the mentorship program.

