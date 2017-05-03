Search
Thursday 4 May 2017
  • :
  • :

From Information to Understanding

Confederate Statues Coming Down in NOLA

May 03, 2017Featured News, State/National NewsComments Off on Confederate Statues Coming Down in NOLA

Share
Google+0
LinkedIn0
Pinterest0
confederatemonumentremoval

Workers dismantle the 35-foot granite Liberty Place monument Monday on Canal Street in New Orleans. The statue, which commemorates a White supremacist uprising in 1874, is being removed along with three others honoring Confederates.

(TriceEdneyWire.com) – A monument to a deadly White supremacist uprising in 1874 has been removed under cover of darkness by workers in masks and bulletproof vests as New Orleans joined the movement to take down symbols of the Confederacy and the Jim Crow South.

The Liberty Place monument, a 35-foot granite obelisk that pays tribute to white people who tried to topple a biracial Reconstruction government installed in New Orleans after the Civil War, was taken away on a truck in pieces before daybreak after a few hours of work.

Continue reading this article on our sister publication’s website.

Previous PostCBC Lists 100 Trump Actions in 100 Days - to the Detriment of Black Progress

Related articles