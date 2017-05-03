Confederate Statues Coming Down in NOLA

(TriceEdneyWire.com) – A monument to a deadly White supremacist uprising in 1874 has been removed under cover of darkness by workers in masks and bulletproof vests as New Orleans joined the movement to take down symbols of the Confederacy and the Jim Crow South.

The Liberty Place monument, a 35-foot granite obelisk that pays tribute to white people who tried to topple a biracial Reconstruction government installed in New Orleans after the Civil War, was taken away on a truck in pieces before daybreak after a few hours of work.

