Thursday 9 February 2017
From Information to Understanding

Consensus Final Report to the Community

Feb 09, 2017UncategorizedComments Off on Consensus Final Report to the Community

What: Consensus, the Commission on Local Government Modernization, will hold a press availability to release its final report to the community. The Consensus Co-chairs and Joe Stefko, president & CEO, of CGR, who helped draft the report, will be available for interviews with media outlets.**

 

When:  Thursday, February 9, 2017

11:00 am

Where:  CenterState CEO

115 W. Fayette Street

Syracuse, New York 13202

 

Who:    Cornelius (Neil) B. Murphy, former president, SUNY ESF (Co-chair, Consensus)

Catherine Richardson, retired attorney, Bond, Schoeneck & King, PLLC (Co-chair, Consensus)

James T. Walsh, Government Affairs Counselor, K&L Gates LLP (Co-chair, Consensus)

Dr. Joseph V. Stefko, president & CEO, CGR

Robert Simpson, President, CenterState CEO

** Please contact Kevin Schwab at 315.470.1800 or kschwab@centerstateceo.com to confirm your participation. **

 

