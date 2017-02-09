Consensus Final Report to the Community

What: Consensus, the Commission on Local Government Modernization, will hold a press availability to release its final report to the community. The Consensus Co-chairs and Joe Stefko, president & CEO, of CGR, who helped draft the report, will be available for interviews with media outlets.**

When: Thursday, February 9, 2017

11:00 am

Where: CenterState CEO

115 W. Fayette Street

Syracuse, New York 13202

Who: Cornelius (Neil) B. Murphy, former president, SUNY ESF (Co-chair, Consensus)

Catherine Richardson, retired attorney, Bond, Schoeneck & King, PLLC (Co-chair, Consensus)

James T. Walsh, Government Affairs Counselor, K&L Gates LLP (Co-chair, Consensus)

Dr. Joseph V. Stefko, president & CEO, CGR

Robert Simpson, President, CenterState CEO

** Please contact Kevin Schwab at 315.470.1800 or kschwab@centerstateceo.com to confirm your participation. **