Cop Acquitted in Shooting Death of Black Minnesota Motorist

By Frederick H. Lowe –

(TriceEdneyWire.com) – A majority White jury today acquitted a Minnesota police officer in last year’s shooting death of a Black motorist who told the cop minutes earlier that he was a registered gun owner and was carrying a weapon.

The jury acquitted Jeronimo Yanez, of the St. Anthony, Minn., police department of all charges, including first-degree manslaughter, in the shooting death of Philando Castile, 32, on July 16, 2016, in Falcon Heights, Minn., near Minneapolis.

Diamond Reynolds, Castile’s girlfriend, who was sitting in the car’s front passenger seat livestreamed the aftermath of the shooting on Facebook. Reynolds testified that she livestreamed the shootings aftermath because she feared Yanez would kill her. Reynolds’ 4-year-old daughter was sitting in the car’s backseat.

