Search
Saturday 11 November 2017
  • :
  • :

From Information to Understanding

Cornell Cooperative Extension Names SCSD Director of Food and Nutrition 2017 “Outstanding Cooperator”

Nov 09, 2017Education, Featured News, Local NewsComments Off on Cornell Cooperative Extension Names SCSD Director of Food and Nutrition 2017 “Outstanding Cooperator”

Share
Google+0
LinkedIn0
Pinterest0

By Staff –

 

blessingsCornell Cooperative Extension of Onondaga County has recognized Rachel Murphy, Syracuse City School District’s director of Food and Nutrition Services, as the 2017 “Outstanding Cooperator for Nutrition.”

Murphy has worked closely with CCE Onondaga to support key community nutrition education initiatives that benefit local youth and families, SCSD said.

Most recently, the partnership has focused on co-writing the Nutrition Education Standards for the 2017-18 School Wellness Policy, training for all district staff, supporting CATCH trainings for PE and health teachers, as well as recruitment for community nutrition education for parents.

According to the district, Murphy has worked with CCE for over 5 years.

Click here to comment on this article on our Facebook page.

Previous PostFormer Prosecutor Defends Racial Bias Charge In Child Rape Case

Related articles