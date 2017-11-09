Cornell Cooperative Extension Names SCSD Director of Food and Nutrition 2017 “Outstanding Cooperator”

By Staff –

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Onondaga County has recognized Rachel Murphy, Syracuse City School District’s director of Food and Nutrition Services, as the 2017 “Outstanding Cooperator for Nutrition.”

Murphy has worked closely with CCE Onondaga to support key community nutrition education initiatives that benefit local youth and families, SCSD said.

Most recently, the partnership has focused on co-writing the Nutrition Education Standards for the 2017-18 School Wellness Policy, training for all district staff, supporting CATCH trainings for PE and health teachers, as well as recruitment for community nutrition education for parents.

According to the district, Murphy has worked with CCE for over 5 years.

