Cornell Fraternity Closes Chapter After Black Student Alleges Possible Hate Crime

By Staff –

Fraternity Psi Upsilon has closed its Cornell University chapter, after a black student said he was beaten and called racial slurs by members of the fraternity.

Police are currently investigating the matter as a hate crime.

“I will not tell you ‘this is not who we are,’ as the events of the past few weeks belie that,” Cornell president Martha Pollack said in a statement. “But it is absolutely not who we want to be. The leadership team and I have been working throughout the weekend, and we will continue to do so, to develop and implement steps to be a more equitable, inclusive, and welcoming university.”

