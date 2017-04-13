Search
Friday 14 April 2017
From Information to Understanding

‘Corrected’ Boston School Maps Gives New Look for Africa

Apr 13, 2017Education, Featured News, State/National News, WorldComments Off on ‘Corrected’ Boston School Maps Gives New Look for Africa

africaonthemap(TriceEdneyWire.com/GIN) – In an age of “fake news” and “alternative facts”, authorities in the city of Boston believe their new school map offers something closer to the geographical truth than that of traditional maps, and hope it can serve an example to schools across the nation and even the world.

The school district will drop the Mercator projection, which physically diminished Africa and South America, for the Peters, which cuts the developed world down to size.

Continue reading this article on our sister publication’s website.

