Cosby Show Actor Earle Hyman Passes Away at 91

By Staff –

Earle Hyman, the actor best known for playing Bill Cosby’s father on “The Cosby Show,” passed away Friday, at the age of 91.

Hyman passed away at the Lillian Booth Actors Home in Englewood, New Jersey, according to officials from The Actors Fund.

The longtime actor’s career spanned over six decades, and included Broadway theater productions such as Othello and Henrik Ibsen’s The Master Builder, as well as work on the ground-breaking sitcom “The Cosby Show.”

Hyman played Dr. Heathcliff Huxtable’s father, Russell Huxtable, on the television show, and, in 1984, was nominated for an Emmy for his appearance in the role.

“Earle Hyman brought love, dignity and integrity to Grandpa Huxtable,” Bill Cosby tweeted about the actor on Sunday. “Thank you, Earle, you will live forever.”

Hyman was born in Rocky Mount, North Carolina in 1926, and fell in love with theater as a teen, after moving with his family to Brooklyn.

The actor also earned a Tony nomination for his performance in Edward Albee’s Broadway play “The Lady from Dubuque,” in 1980.

In 2009, Hyman appeared in his final stage play, presented by the Classical Theatre of Harlem.

