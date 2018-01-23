County Files Lawsuit Against Prescription Drug Companies

By Staff –

Onondaga County has retained counsel and filed a lawsuit against prescription drug companies for creating the local opioid crisis.

Last July, the county announced it planned to file the lawsuit.

“The opioid epidemic is a serious and growing problem and our community is not immune to it,” Onondaga County Executive Joanie Mahoney said in a statement. “Too many families and lives are destroyed by these dangerous drugs, and this lawsuit is a major step forward in our effort to combat this crisis from both a public health and legal perspective.”

Onondaga County has seen the highest rate of opioid overdose deaths among central New York counties so far, according to the county, and the number has more than tripled since 2012.

“Combating the opioid epidemic has been a main priority of the County Legislature, and this lawsuit is another step toward holding accountable the responsible parties,” Onondaga County Legislature Chairman Ryan McMahon stated. “Whether allocating funds for our health department, or supporting the work of our other community partners, the legislature remains committed to providing the resources necessary to bring an end to this crisis.”

Ten other counties in New York state filed similar lawsuits against drug manufacturers last year.

