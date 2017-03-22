DA Investigator Charged with Hit-And-Run, City Firefighter Suspended After the Incident

By Staff –

Peter Rauch, a former investigator for the Onondaga County District Attorney’s Office, has been accused of injuring 18-year-old Seth Collier in a hit-and-run accident, and Syracuse firefighter Edward Ackerman has been suspended without pay, due to his involvement in the incident.

According to an article on Syracuse.com, Ackerman had been following Rauch in a truck, while Rauch was driving the county-owned vehicle that struck Collier on the 1400 block of North Salina St., at around 1:30 a.m. on March 21.

The 18-year-old is currently on life support, and, according to family members, he is not expected to survive the accident.

“The City of Syracuse has suspended firefighter Edward Ackerman, without pay, effective March 21, 2017 pending an investigation into a hit-and-run accident on North Salina St.,” Mayor Stephanie Miner said in a statement.

Rauch reportedly fled the scene after striking Collier, while Ackerman and another witness, who are reportedly Rauch’s friends, went into a nearby bar, leaving the victim lying in the street.

Another nearby witness called police.

Rauch has pleaded not guilty in Syracuse City Court, and police said Ackerman has not currently been charged with a crime.

The DA’s office fired Rauch, and he is also facing disciplinary action from the Liverpool Police Department, where he was working as a part-time officer.

