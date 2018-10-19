Dating App, The League, Launching in Syracuse

The League, a new dating app designed for aspiring power couples, is set to go live in Syracuse on Tuesday, October 23.

Representatives say they’ve selected 500 inaugural users as its ‘Founding Class’ who will be able to use the app to find other ambitious singles when The League goes live.

Applicants are selected based on various factors including degree, educational institution, current and past professions, title, number of referrals, and number of users inside that fit preferences. Before final admission, all applicants’ photos are reviewed and approved by the League team.

While the 500 founding members were handpicked for expedited review, more than 2500 others remain on Syracuse’s waitlist. For those who don’t wish to wait, standard membership is offered for a fee.

“Think of The League as a members-only club, but one with a killer singles scene,” explains The League’s founder & CEO, Amanda Bradford. “We’ve built a community where intelligent, ambitious, and high-achieving people can find their equal partner.”

The League app was launched in 2015 and according to its website has become known for its selective admissions-based model and high-achieving community users. To date, The League operates in 44 cities nationally and internationally and is available on iOS and Android. To read more about The League, please visit http://www.theleague.com. To download, go to bit.ly/theleagueapp.