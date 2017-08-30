Davis Appeals Board of Elections’ Decision to Remove His Name from Ballot

By Staff –

Democratic mayoral candidate Alfonso Davis has appealed the Onondaga County Board of Elections’ decision to remove his name from the ballot, according to an article in the Syracuse Post Standard.

The board recently disqualified Davis, after rendering many of his signatures invalid, which caused Davis’ number of signatures to fall below the required 1,000 to remain on the ballot.

Subsequently, Davis sued the elections board in early August; however, the State Supreme Court dismissed the lawsuit on Aug. 18, due to issues with paperwork filing, the article said.

The New York State Supreme Court’s Appellate Division in Rochester will hear Davis’ case on Tuesday, and, should he win the appeal, the board of elections will return his name to the ballot, prior to the Sept. 12 primary.

The Onondaga County Board of Elections has also removed Democratic candidate Raymond Blackwell from the mayoral ballot for invalid signatures.

Marty Masterpole, Joe Nicoletti and Juanita Perez Williams are currently the remaining Democratic candidates in the city’s mayoral race.

Click here to comment on this article on our Facebook page.