Thursday 25 May 2017
From Information to Understanding

Deadly Force: Cops Look for Answers in Policing the Mentally Ill

May 25, 2017Featured News, State/National News

By Kiara Burwell

 

Courtesy Photo: California residents march following the death of Kelly Thomas, a mentally ill many beaten by police in Fullereton in Orange County. He died from the wounds five days after being hospitalized.

There was a different outcome a few months earlier in New York City. A police sergeant, responding to a 911 call last October about an emotionally disturbed person in a Bronx apartment building, shot and killed Deborah Danner, 66.   He said she threatened him with a baseball bat.

The shooting sparked outrage, including from New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.  De Blasio, reprimanded the officer and called Danner’s death “tragic” and “unacceptable.”

Continue reading this article on our sister publication’s website.

