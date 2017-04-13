Democratic Mayoral Candidate Alfonso Davis to Hold Town Hall Meeting

By Staff –

Syracuse Mayoral Candidate Alfonso Davis will hold a town hall meeting Saturday, April 15, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Syracuse Salt Of The Earth Ministries, 320 West Onondaga St.

This is the first of several town hall meetings Davis will hold this year, according to a press release, and the public is encouraged attend, and ask questions.

Davis, a Democrat, announced his plan to run for the office in January, and, if elected, he would become the first black mayor of the city.

Incumbent Mayor Stephanie Miner will be leaving the office this year, and she will be prevented from running again, due to term limits.

Visit www.alfonsodavis.com, or contact Kiesha Johnson, at 315-884-4368, or kiesha.johnson@alfonsodavis.com, for additional information regarding the event.

