Democratic Party Is ‘Divided Against Itself': Who Will Win The Syracuse Primaries?

Residents of Syracuse are preparing for Tuesday’s mayoral primary, and the Democratic Party is still “divided against itself,” according to Syracuse.com.

Even though there has been a significant boost in both infrastructure and enrollment, Democrats continue to raise concerns about losing their groundwork.

The Onondaga County Democratic Committee selected Joe Nicoletti back in May over Andrew Maxwell, albeit by an incredibly thin margin. Maxwell has since receded from the spotlight.

As of now, Nicoletti is involved in a "tight battle" with Juanita Perez Williams, who initially received next to no consideration back in May. Her first run for public office has proven to be a competitive campaign, targeting Syracuse's underprivileged neighborhoods.

Even though Nicoletti has a substantial amount of endorsement, support, and funding, the last public poll from mid-August revealed that he had been trailing Williams.

Nicoletti made a promise last month to continue his run even if he does lose the Democratic primary. He’s also locked down the endorsement of the Working Families, which assures him a ballot spot come November.

In the days following Nicoletti’s announcement to stay in the race, Onondaga County Democratic Chairman Mark English penned a letter to committee members encouraging them to continue to support Nicoletti.

“We as committee members should demonstrate disciplined leadership to support our designated candidates without reservation or equivocation,” wrote English. “If we show weakness, division, or vacillation because some on the committee are ‘disappointed’ by the majority’s decisions, then we risk defeat in November.”

The reasoning for the harsh words in the letter may stem from the Democrats’ history of controlling Syracuse politics for almost 20 years. Democrats had a solid grip on the Common Council. There are currently more than 38,000 Democrats registered to vote, compared with just 10,000 Republican voters, 15,000 voters who “don’t subscribe to a party,” and 5,000 voters of minor parties.

Ultimately, now is the time for Democrats to show their support if they want to maintain their power in Syracuse politics.

“If we should lose city hall, then the Republicans are going to run over us in any consolidation or consensus plan…Then our political base will be decimated,” wrote English.

