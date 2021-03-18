Despite Cuomo Scandal, Most New Yorkers Don’t Want the Governor to Resign

In 2019, there were 5.8 billion Google searches performed each day. During the pandemic, there’s no doubt that internet traffic increased significantly — especially searches surrounding COVID-19. Over the last year, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo stood center stage and was often praised for his safety-conscious response. Although the governor was never especially well-liked before the coronavirus came to New York, his press briefings and unwillingness to compromise residents’ lives for the sake of the economy won him a spot in many hearts. But unfortunately for the governor, he’s now at the center of a sexual harassment scandal that could upend his career for good.

Of course, Cuomo’s handling of the COVID-19 health crisis has been far from perfect. The governor has come under fire from business owners who resented Cuomo’s seemingly unilateral powers to keep their doors closed, while he’s also been criticized for withholding nursing home coronavirus data. Despite the fact that 4% of long-term care residents live in nursing homes and assisted living centers, protecting senior citizens in these facilities has remained a hot-button issue over the last 12 months. It’s been alleged that Cuomo severely undercounted the number of nursing home deaths related to COVID-19, which some say points to a willful cover-up in order to make the governor look better in evaluations of coronavirus measures.

But to many residents, that all pales in comparison to what recently made headlines: that at least seven women have now come forward to accuse the governor of sexual harassment and other inappropriate behavior.

According to reports, the governor allegedly has a history of asking intimate and sexually inappropriate questions, as well as making unwanted physical contact, with a number of women throughout his career. Several of the governor’s former aides have accused Cuomo of inappropriate workplace behavior and sexual harassment, while others have detailed disturbing incidents in the press that illustrate how the governor might have used a power imbalance in his favor.

In the wake of these reports, many influential Democrats have called for the governor’s resignation. State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins was the first to say that Cuomo should step down, while Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie publicly noted, “it is time for the Governor to seriously consider whether he can effectively meet the needs of the people of New York.” Even President Joe Biden made a statement wherein he explained that Cuomo should resign — but only if the investigation into the incidents, run by New York Attorney General Tish James, should confirm the incidents.

Biden continued in a statement made to CNN: “I think he’ll probably end up being prosecuted, too… A woman should be presumed [to be] telling the truth and should not be scapegoated and become victimized by her coming forward.”

What’s most surprising to some is that New York State residents don’t seem to be in much of a hurry to get rid of the three-term governor, despite his unpopular past. According to a recent poll, 50% of New Yorkers say that Cuomo shouldn’t immediately resign. Around 35% said that Cuomo should step down right away, while another 15% were undecided. Interestingly enough, much of Cuomo’s support comes from women, as analysis revealed that women who participated in the poll were far more likely to express they didn’t want Cuomo to resign. Approximately 57% of participants said they were satisfied with the way Cuomo addressed the allegations earlier this month:

“I want New Yorkers to hear from me directly on this. First, I fully support a woman’s right to come forward. And I think it should be encouraged in every way. I now understand that I acted in a way that made people feel uncomfortable,” Cuomo explained in a statement. “It was unintentional and I truly and deeply apologize for it. I feel awful about it, and frankly, I am embarrassed by it, and that’s not easy to say but that’s the truth.”

That apology may be sufficient for some, but others are clamoring for justice. But even as the New York Assembly opened an impeachment investigation into the governor, Cuomo seems determined to continue doing his job until it isn’t his to do anymore. For example, the governor announced yet another statewide impaired driving crackdown just in time for St. Patrick’s Day. While drivers have a 10-day period to request a hearing after a DUI arrest in California, Cuomo clearly wants to keep New York’s streets free of drunk driving. On the flip side, experts report that Cuomo is “extremely close” to finally making a marijuana legalization deal. And, of course, there’s the ongoing pandemic. Cuomo recently announced that 4.5 million New Yorkers have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Some Cuomo supporters may feel that it’s best to let the governor continue to handle the vaccine rollout to prioritize the health of all New Yorkers rather than step down immediately.

Whether or not Governor Cuomo will be held legally accountable for the sexual harassment allegations being brought against him, it’s likely that the three-term gubernatorial politician won’t be re-elected once his time is up in 2022. But what that election will bring is anyone’s guess.