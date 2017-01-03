Search
Tuesday 3 January 2017
From Information to Understanding

Despite Obama’s Efforts, American-Cuban Relations Remain a Mystery Under Trump

Jan 03, 2017Featured News, Politics, State/National NewsComments Off on Despite Obama’s Efforts, American-Cuban Relations Remain a Mystery Under Trump

By Barrington M. Salmon

 

castroandobama

On March 22, 2016, during an exhibition baseball game between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Cuban National Team in Havana, Cuba, President Obama and President Raúl Castro of Cuba spontaneously joined in ‘the wave’ that others in the crowd had started. President Obama has sought to normalize relations with Cuba. But the future of that relationship remains uncertain under the future administration of now President-elect Donald Trump. PHOTO: Pete Souza/The White House

(TriceEdneyWire.com) – Uncertainty is the watchword for Cuba, its 11 million people and their future following the death of Fidel Alejandro Castro Ruz who held sway over the country for 50 years.

After President Raul Castro announced his brother’s Nov. 25 death, President-Elect Donald Trump and his soon-to-be Trump White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus indicated Trump’s intention to force the Castro regime to renegotiate the terms of the deal by the Obama administration that normalized relations with Cuba after more than 50 years.

Continue reading this article on our sister publication’s website.

