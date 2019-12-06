Despite Recent Declines, Workplace Accident Rates Remained Steady in 2018

Despite the fact that many of us go about our everyday lives as if we’re invincible, the reality is that we can easily be hurt or even killed every time we leave the house. When we hop in our cars — whether they’re old jalopies or Porsche 911 Carreras (which can accelerate from zero to 60 miles per hour in just four seconds) — we always face a risk when traveling on the roads. Thanks to the pervasive use of mobile devices, those risks have increased even more. In 2017 alone, 3,166 people were killed in motor vehicle accidents involving distracted drivers. That means you could easily become involved in a collision before you’ve had your second cup of coffee.

But assuming our commute goes as planned and we make it into work without incident, this doesn’t necessarily indicate you’ll be safe. No matter where you’re employed, there’s a potential for dangers within the workplace. It doesn’t matter whether you’re part of the steel industry, which employs over 142,000 people nationwide, or whether you work in a traditional office environment; workplace accidents and injuries can easily occur just about anywhere.

The good news is, of course, that we’ve seen an 80% reduction in workplace fatalities between 1971 and 2015. In 1994, there were a staggering 6.8 million workplace injuries and illnesses reported within the private sector, which equates to an incident rate of 8.4 per 100 workers. But by 2011, that rate had decreased to 3.4 incidents per 100 workers. And although those numbers went up slightly in 2012, the incidence rate has continued to drop — ever since last year, that is.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, 2018 was the year that disrupted that downward trend. While workplace incidents and injuries did not increase in 2018, they did remain steady. In other words, the nation showed no improvement in this area last year. Interestingly, the bureau noted that the retail sector showed notable increases in its incident rates; the number of injuries and illnesses within this industry increased by 4% overall. Since the retail sector has not seen any increases at all in its incident rate since 2013 — and was the only sector that saw an increase in incident rate last year — many experts are understandably wondering why.

One reason could be related to the demand for e-commerce goods. Although Amazon is noted for its sheer variety and fast shipping, those consumer benefits often hide some dark truths. A new investigative report shows that the number of serious injuries sustained by Amazon warehouse workers is twice the national average. Some of their warehouses even have injury rates that are four times that of the national average. Since Amazon workers reportedly face massive pressure to fulfill orders quickly, injuries are more likely to happen. Fatalities have even been reported, as one forklift incident killed an Amazon worker back in 2017. Only 14% of policy death benefits are ever disbursed — and filing a suit against Amazon is an intimidating thought — so these reports add more support to the argument that Amazon doesn’t care about its employees enough to prioritize their safety over the company’s profits. Despite the fact that Amazon’s headquarters will no longer be coming to Queens, there’s a proposed distribution center in the works for the Albany area. And although that could provide some jobs for local residents, the risks might be high enough to make people think twice before going in for an interview.

That said, it’s not all bad news. Other industries, many of which are notoriously dangerous, have managed to continue needed declines in their workplace incidents. The manufacturing sector, for instance, decreased its incidence rate from 3.5 to 3.4, while the construction sector saw its rate decline from 3.1 to 3. Incidents within the meatpacking industry also improved last year, marking the lowest levels of workplace accidents ever recorded within that sector.

It’s important to note, however, that as the nation’s economy grows, concerns about workplace accidents may continue to rise. With more growth opportunities, many companies might be forced to hire workers with less experience. This can increase worker’s compensation claim frequency, according to the National Council on Compensation Insurance. So while a strong economy is generally seen as good news, employers will need to do their due diligence to ensure that their staff (and their own bottom line) remains protected.