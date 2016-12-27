DeVry University Students to Benefit from $100 Million FTC Settlement

Op/Ed By Charlene Crowell

(TriceEdneyWire.com) – For the third time in two years, a large for-profit college has faced charges of defrauding its students. This time the charges stem from promises of jobs and incomes that never materialized.

On December 15, the suburban Chicago-based DeVry University agreed to a $100 million settlement to end a lawsuit filed by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). Filed in January, the FTC charged that from 2008 to 2015 the for-profit institution engaged in deceptive marketing and advertising.

