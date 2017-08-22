Dick Gregory, Trailblazing Comedian and Civil Rights Activist, Passes

By Staff –

Dick Gregory, a trailblazing comedian and civil rights activist, passed away on Aug. 19 at the age of 84.

“It is with enormous sadness that the Gregory family confirms that their father, comedic legend, and civil rights activist Mr. Dick Gregory departed this earth tonight in Washington, DC,” Gregory’s son Christian announced in a Facebook post. “The family appreciates the outpouring of support and love, and respectfully asks for their privacy as they grieve during this very difficult time. More details will be released over the next few days.”

