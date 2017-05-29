Does the DeVos Education Budget Promote “Choice” or Segregation?

Op/Ed By Kimberly Hall and Michael Hilton –

An Op-ed from the Poverty & Race Research Action Council on the proposed Fiscal Year 2018 Education Budget.

(TriceEdneyWire.com) – The American public education system should provide an equal opportunity for all students to receive a quality rigorous education – regardless of class, race or ethnicity. In direct opposition to this goal, the Fiscal Year 2018 education budget recommendations from the Trump Administration show an effort to limit opportunities, support, and civil rights protections for students throughout the country.

The proposed Furthering Options for Children to Unlock Success (FOCUS), a new Title I program, is a thinly veiled attempt to open the door for the voucherization of all federal, state and local public schools funds. This push to funnel public money to private schools to “improve student academic performance,” fails to learn from the lessons of the past.

