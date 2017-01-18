Search
From Information to Understanding

Donald Trump to Become President This Week Amidst Protests

Jan 18, 2017Hot News, Politics, State/National NewsComments Off on Donald Trump to Become President This Week Amidst Protests

By Hazel Trice Edney

 

alsharptonandnanmarch(TriceEdneyWire.com) – President-elect Donald Trump is set to take the presidential oath of office Friday, Jan. 20, amidst protests and even boycotts of the inauguration ceremony. A spokesman for the Presidential Inaugural Committee says the events will be a grand celebration, nevertheless.

“The inauguration itself is a celebration for the country…It’s about a celebration of our Democracy and a peaceful transfer of powers,” said Presidential Inaugural Committee spokesman, Alex Stroman, in an interview with the Trice Edney News Wire.

Continue reading this article on our sister publication’s website.

