Tuesday 4 July 2017
From Information to Understanding

Dorothy Leavell Tells How She Plans to Lead the Black Press

Jul 04, 2017

By Hazel Trice Edney –

 

Incumbent Denise Rolark Barnes and Dorothy Leavell embrace after Leavell is announced winner of the NNPA chair's election. PHOTO: Roy Lewis

Incumbent Denise Rolark Barnes and Dorothy Leavell embrace after Leavell is announced winner of the NNPA chair’s election. PHOTO: Roy Lewis

(TriceEdneyWire.com) – Loud laughter, greetings and chatter between old friends and fellow publishers filled the Sunset Room near the Gaylord Hotel on the National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Md. The aroma of hot hors devours hang heavily in the air as tunes of oldies but goodies drifted from the dance floor. It was the opening reception of the NNPA summer convention.

But neither the music, the energetic conversations; nor the smell of shrimp tempura could cover the thick scent of politics in the atmosphere. By the end of the week, the ballots were all counted and a new chair of the National Newspaper Publishers Association had been elected.

Continue reading this article on our sister publication’s website.

