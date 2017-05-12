Doubts Raised About Highly-Praised Malaria Vaccine Headed for Africa

(TriceEdneyWire.com/GIN) – With much fanfare, the world’s first injectable vaccine against malaria will be introduced in three countries – Ghana, Kenya and Malawi – starting in 2018.

The vaccine – known as RTS,S or Mosquirix, trains the immune system to attack the malaria parasite, which is spread by mosquito bites. It was developed by the British pharmaceutical company, GlaxoSmithKline.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said the vaccine could potentially save tens of thousands of lives.

